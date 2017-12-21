North Korea dismisses WannaCry accusations as 'absurd'

North Korea has officially declined any involvement in the creation and distribution of WannaCry, a ransomware that hit hundreds of thousands of computers in May 2017.

The spokesperson for the country said the allegations of North Korea staging such attacks are “absurd”.

“As we have clearly stated on several occasions, we have nothing to do with cyber attack and we do not feel a need to respond, on a case-by-case basis, to such absurd allegations of the U.S.,” the spokesman said, according to the North’s official KCNA news agency.

Following an investigation, the United States of America claim North Korea is behind the ransomware, and even says it has evidence. The UK was also looking at North Korea’s way.

"North Korea has acted especially badly, largely unchecked, for more than a decade, and its malicious behaviour is growing more egregious. WannaCry was indiscriminately reckless," presidential aide Thomas Bossert wrote recently.

"As we make the internet safer, we will continue to hold accountable those who harm or threaten us, whether they act alone or on behalf of criminal organizations or hostile nations," he added. "The tool kits of totalitarian regimes are too threatening to ignore."

WannaCry is a ransomware that hit many private organisations and public institutions, including the NHS. Hundreds of thousands of computers were affected, and the damage is measured in billions.

Image source: Shutterstock/Martial Red