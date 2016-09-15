Not everyone is hyped about artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be the hottest topic in the UK nowadays, but not everyone is certain about its business application, ROI and the impact on society. This was concluded after a research by IP EXPO Europe.

Following a poll, it was revealed that a third (32 per cent) of respondents worry robots will replace humans, and almost a fifth (19 per cent) fear their job will be taken over by artificial intelligence more than they did a year ago. Also, as in many cases we still don’t know what to expect, there is a certain level of risk involved. More than a fifth (22 per cent) also said AI could be used for cyber-breaches, just increasing the frustrations we have today.

Businesses hesitate to include AI in their operations mostly because they don’t have the vision on how to apply the new technology, and how much it will cost. A fifth (21 per cent) does not think AI is applicable at this point in time, and another 18 per cent said it was too expensive, currently.

But not everything is that grim – there are IT decision makers out there who are excited by the technology. More than a quarter (28 per cent) believe AI will prove highly beneficial, and more than a third (35 per cent) are not afraid they will lose their jobs to AI. As a matter of fact, they believe AI will unburden them, leaving them with more time to focus on high-value concerns.

Automation and machine learning are considered most valuable to businesses, together with cognitive computing, robotics and co-botics.