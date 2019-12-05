Not going mobile-first could put your business at risk of attack

Employees from a third of enterprises work in challenging conditions, without the latest and greatest in mobile technology, according to a new report by mobility and IoT management provider SOTI.

This places these enterprises under significant risk of data leakage or breaches.

The enterprises, on the other hand, feel they can’t enhance employee productivity, lower operating cost or innovate, until they’ve tackled key issues such as security and privacy. Security indeed seems to be a key problem, given that a third of enterprises polled for the report said they had experience a data breach in the past two years.

More than a quarter (27 per cent) admitted they don’t comply with national or global mobile device protection regulations. Some don’t even know if they do or not.

For those that are aware of the challenges from securing mobile device, data leakage, data breaches, phishing, malware and malicious apps are their biggest concerns.

US enterprises weren’t as worried about mobile malware as their peers in the UK, India or Germany.

“The need to place mobility management and innovation at the heart of an organisation’s strategy, or risk data breaches and the associated damage to reputation and customer relationships, is paramount,” commented Shash Anand, Vice President of Product Strategy at SOTI.

“It’s crucial that enterprises provide employees with access to the latest upgrades, apps and devices alongside robust employee education to form a core mobile transformation strategy. A forward-looking mobile strategy leads to satisfied staff and customers, a win-win for any business.”

The full “Racing Toward the Future of Enterprise Mobility” report, can be found here.