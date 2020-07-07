Not many companies can rely on their supply chains right now

Just before Covid-19 hit, one in ten companies were working on a strong, resilient customer-centric supply chain which could facilitate growth. This is according to a new report from Accenture which concludes that not many organisations can rely on their supply chains right now.

Based on a poll of 900 senior executives from nine different industries and located all over the world, the “License for Growth: Customer-centric Supply Chains” report claims the lack of flexibility when it comes to delivering undifferentiated customer offerings is one of the main supply chain challenges.

Other challenges include poor ecosystem design which lacks the right partners, as well as a siloed technology architecture that does nothing to facilitate collaboration and co-innovation.

“The supply chain has always been the lifeline to humanity. The COVID-19 health crisis has brought to light the critical need for a resilient supply chain that produces and delivers all essential goods and services quickly, safely and securely,” said Kris Timmermans, a senior managing director and global supply chain and operations lead at Accenture.

“Companies have moved quickly to prioritise transparency and enable faster decision-making. Now they must double down on building more customer-centric, purposeful supply chains that will lead to growth as economies rebound.”

The report concludes that even though organisations invest hundreds of millions into supply chain overhaul, just 10 per cent have successfully conducted the transformation, mostly because they focused on four things: customers, innovation, developing targeted capabilities and engaging the CEO beyond conversation.

Accenture’s full report can be found on this link.