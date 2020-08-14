Notebook sales see huge rise

Notebook sales skyrocketed in Q2, increasing by 27 percent over the same period last year, according to new figures from Strategy Analytics.

The analytics company reported that consumers, commercial clients and education institutions purchased a total of 54.2 million notebooks in the period, driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The biggest surprise of the quarter was the robust demand generated from consumers buying their own devices for work, studying, and play despite tough economic headwinds," said Eric Smith, Director of Connected Computing at Strategy Analytics, in a statement.

"Gaming proved to be an effective distraction in a physically isolated world. Chromebooks, in particular, experienced high demand from schools and consumers to support e-learning efforts."

Looking at the key players in the market, Strategy Analytics claims Lenovo and HP were the top performers, holding roughly half of the market between them. Lenovo sales grew by 17 percent, hitting 13.6 million shipments in Q2, while HP sales increased by 42 percent, reaching 13.4 million shipments.

Dell, Apple and Acer rounded out the top five with 16.6 million units sold between them.

According to Strategy Analytics, it is unclear whether these quarterly results represent a new, long-term interest in notebooks or are simply representative of both the pandemic and the new school year on the horizon.