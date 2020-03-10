NSA issues warning over Microsoft Exchange flaw

The US National Security Agency (NSA) has taken to Twitter to warn followers of a vulnerability in Microsoft Exchange Servers.

"A remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2020-0688) exists in Microsoft Exchange Servers. If unpatched, an attacker with email credentials can execute commands on your server," the tweet read.

The vulnerability, found in the Exchange Control Panel (ECP) component, is caused by the Exchange’s inability to create a unique cryptographic key upon installation.

According to Bleeping Computer, the Redmond software giant released a patch for the flaw last month. But multiple organisations, including cybersecurity firm Volexity and the US Department of Defence, have confirmed the exploit is being abused in the wild.

Simon Zuckerbraun, security researcher at Zero Day Initiative, believes that an attacker could exploit the vulnerability to "take over the Exchange server."

"Having accomplished this, an attacker would be positioned to divulge or falsify corporate email communications at will. Accordingly, if you’re an Exchange Server administrator, you should treat this as a Critical-rated patch and deploy it as soon as your testing is complete," he advised.