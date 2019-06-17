Nvidia and ARM to team up on supercomputers

Nvidia has revealed it is teaming up with ARM to help the development of next-generation supercomputers.

The two hardware giants are combining their expertise as they look to further both firms' work in the quantum and supercomputing space.

ARM is generally known for designing chips for mobile devices, but lately the company has been working to get its technology in various data centres around the world, pushing Intel out.

Nvidia’s tech is also being used nowadays inside data centres, helping AI training in image recognition.

The partnership should start bearing fruit before the end of the year, with Ian Buck, Nvidia VP for its accelerated computing unit, saying that the deal will be a “heavy lift” – at least from a technical perspective.

But the company went for it because both European and Japanese scientists want to build a supercomputer with ARM’s tech in it.

“That openness makes it very attractive,” Buck told Reuters. “What makes Arm interesting, and why we’re announcing support is, is its ability to provide an open architecture for supercomputing.”

Supercomputers are becoming increasingly useful in today’s world. It can be used to simulate earthquakes, and thus help architects and urban planners build safer infrastructure. It can analyse climate change and help us focus our efforts better. It can be used for advanced weather forecasts, saving lives if it can forecast extreme weather conditions.

Image Credit: Ra2Studio / Shutterstock