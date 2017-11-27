Nvidia and GE partner up to boost AI healthcare adoption

Nvidia has announced a major new partnership with GE Healthcare, the health arm of US giant GE, to develop new and advanced AI-powered tools and services.

The company has around 500,000 medical imaging devices in operation around the globe, and is now looking to create and develop smarter and more effective tools using the power AI technology.

Nvidia has been at the forefront of AI technology through its extensive GPU hardware line, which is also used in areas such as robotics and self-driving cars.

The company will now look to work with GE Healthcare to supply GPU-accelerated deep learning solutions as part of a new Applied Intelligence platform to further patient care and medical applications.

This includes designing more sophisticated neural networks for healthcare and medical applications — from real-time medical condition assessment to point-of-care interventions to predictive analytics for clinical decision-making.

Patients will also be able to benefit from a number of advances in the healthcare, including lower radiation doses, faster exam times and higher quality medical imaging.

“Healthcare is changing at remarkable speed, and the technologies that will transform the industry should reflect that pace,” said Kieran Murphy, President and CEO of GE Healthcare. “By partnering with NVIDIA, GE Healthcare will be able to deliver devices of the future – intelligent machines capable of empowering providers to improve the speed and accuracy of diagnoses for patients around the world.”

“Our partnership with GE Healthcare brings together great expertise in medical instruments and AI to create a new generation of intelligent instruments that can dramatically improve patient care,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.