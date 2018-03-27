NVIDIA and Pure Storage offer AI in a box

NVIDIA and Pure Storage have announced a new offering, which is essentially an AI in a box.

AIRI, has been built to ‘enable AI at scale for every enterprise’, and is designed to be fast, simple and future-proof, allowing data architects to speed up time-to-insight at scale. Speed up, as in reducing the amount of time needed from weeks to hours.

The two companies are saying that one of the key points of this new offering revolves around growing small scale projects in the public cloud, as it can reduce the time needed from weeks to hours.

Many organisations work on small scale projects in the public cloud, Pure Storage says, but once these organisations look to 'go large', with them, it just isn't good enough.

At this point, many AI projects falter as the resources necessary exceed their possibilities.

“Businesses everywhere are scaling-up AI infrastructure to attack their most important challenges and opportunities,” said Jim McHugh, Vice President and General Manager of Deep Learning Systems at NVIDIA. “With AIRI, our customers get a validated approach that brings together industry-leading compute and high-performance storage with proven results.”

AIRI is available now, the representative said, although availability will depend on which vendor you approach.

Image Credit: Razum / Shutterstock