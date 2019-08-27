Nvidia and VMware team up on cloud software

Nvidia, VMware and Amazon are teaming up to bring an enterprise-level hybrid cloud software on AWS optimised for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

During the VMworld conference in San Francisco, Nvidia also revealed plans to release vComputeServer, a new piece of software whose goal is to address the problem companies face when shuffling between data located in their own data centres, and in Amazon’s cloud. These businesses usually rely on VMware to help shuffle work back and forth.

There is still no concrete release date for the software.

Nvidia explained how customers get to use vComputeServer workflows from on-premise data centres to the cloud with almost no effort. Once the data is in the cloud, different needs can be addressed using AWS’ agile infrastructure, to grow or tone down on the computing power, based on the needs of the project.

“Together with VMware, we’re designing the most advanced and highest-performing GPU-accelerated hybrid cloud infrastructure to foster innovation across the enterprise,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement shared with VentureBeat.

Nvidia obviously sees huge potential in artificial intelligence and is investing heavily in its development. Huang described AI as the “single most powerful force of our time.”

Just a few days ago, VMware announced it had acquired cloud security and app development firms Pivotal and Carbon Black.