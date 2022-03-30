Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is better but costs way more

Nvidia might have just launched the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti but it already appears to be getting a mixed reception from those testing it out.

The ultra-enthusiast graphics card, which has been delayed for a few months now, has finally appeared and is already being dubbed ‘a monster of a GPU’. But is an extra 33 percent cost for moving from the GeForce RTX 3090 up to the RTX 3090 Ti worth it?

Drawing similarities to the GeForce RTX 3090, the new Nvidia card does offer a 2.4 percent increase in CUDA cores, up from 10,496 to 10,752. On top of that there are another two RT cores plus eight more Tensor Cores, which should boost ray tracing and machine learning capabilities.

But the main area of interest is from its faster clock speeds. The RTX 3090 Ti runs at a base of 1560MHz and can boost 1860MHz. By comparison, the Colorful iGame Neptune, complete with its own liquid cooling loop, will boost an additional 45MHz.

Mixed feelings on performance gains

Our colleagues over at PC Gamer have been carrying out some testing to see what sort of return you’ll get after shelling out up to 33% or $500 more for your graphics card. With the extra 256 CUDA cores, a higher clock speed and 21Gbps GDDR6X memory you do get 14 percent higher gaming frame rates.

However, they found that the returns delivered offered an ‘at best’ scenario and also food for thought: “We really mean ‘at best’ because this is the overclocked version of Asus' air-cooled TUF RTX 3090 Ti,” wrote PC Gamer’s Dave James.

“And that means at 4K - where the performance delta is greatest - this full GA102 GPU is running at a heady 1,990MHz under load, higher than the stock Founders Edition card from Nvidia. Compare that with the RTX 3090 we've put it up against; that card clocks in at 1,766MHz on average under 4K gaming load.

You can get PC Gamer's full lowdown on Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, with pricing that starts at around $1999 via their release review. However, with Nvidia and AMD expected to release a new GPU generation this year, the new hardware could soon be up against even stiffer competition.

