Nvidia wants to build the UK's largest supercomputer

It appears Nvidia will fulfil the pledge to the UK made when it announced its acquisition of ARM: to build the UK’s largest supercomputer. Earlier this week, the company detailed how exactly it will make that happen.

According to City AM, Nvidia will have the supercomputer - dubbed Cambridge 1 -up and running by the end of the year. If the industry doesn’t experience any major shakeups by then, Cambridge 1 should be the 29th most powerful supercomputer in the world.

It will cost the company roughly $52 million to build and is expected to be made available to healthcare researchers, who will use its advanced AI capabilities to look for cures for various diseases - Covid-19 included.

Among the first companies to use it will be GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, as well as researchers from Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, King’s College London and Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

The announcement was made at Nvidia’s GTC 2020 conference, where founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “Tackling the world’s most pressing challenges in healthcare requires massively powerful computing resources to harness the capabilities of AI.”

“The Cambridge-1 supercomputer will serve as a hub of innovation for the UK, and further the groundbreaking work being done by the nation’s researchers in critical healthcare and drug discovery.”

Health secretary Matt Hancock described the announcement as a “tremendous vote of confidence in the UK as an international center for research."

“Accelerating drug discovery has never been so important and it is investments like this that can make a real difference in our fight against countless diseases."