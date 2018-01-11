Nvidia's graphics chips free from Spectre and Meltdown

Nvidia chips are free from the plague of Spectre and Meltdown, the company has confirmed.

CEO Jensen Huang touched on the subject during this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place in Las Vegas, stating that, “Our GPUs are immune...they are not affected by these security issues.”

Still, their products are getting security updates, because they interact with potentially vulnerably CPUs.

Spectre and Meltdown , which put users at risk of having their data stolen, were revealed earlier this month, affecting processing units in the majority of computers and mobile devices.

Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm have so far all confirmed their hardware has been affected, with all releasing patches or security updates to try and repair the issue.

Intel has already been sued over its reported failure to protect users from the vulnerability, and Microsoft said the necessary patch will slow down older machines. AMD has also seen trouble with its fix, with reports flying in of devices being completely bricked and unable to boot after patching.

All Mac OS and iOS devices are also vulnerable, Apple confirmed.

“We need to think about how advanced threat techniques have the ability to scale across all of the computing platforms we rely on and can impact both corporate and consumer domains at the same time,” commented Steve Grobman, CTO at McAfee, after the flaws were uncovered.

Mike Buckbee, security engineer at Varonis said “while potentially dire, it’s very similar to an insider threat or admin data breach. Organisations need to layer multiple levels of protection to build defensive depth in their networks and applications.”

