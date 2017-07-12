O2 signs up Cisco to power free London Wi-Fi

London's workers are set to receive a major boost to their Wi-Fi network following a new launch from O2.

The operator is set to launch a new free, public Wi-Fi network that will stretch across the capital's famous Square Mile, home to many top businesses and financial institutions.

O2 is partnering with Cisco to launch the new network, using the latter's next generation outdoor access point technology to provide internet connectivity to more than 400,000 people working in the Square Mile.

“Continued investment in infrastructure is essential to maintain the UK’s reputation as a digital leader and we needed a partner that would be able to provide cutting-edge technology to help us realise this. We’re pleased to be working with Cisco to support this initiative using its robust, speedy and seamless technology to create a Wi-Fi network and enable the capital to help retain its position as a leading global centre” said Derek McManus, chief operating officer at O2.

The new network looks to replace the current 'The Cloud' service, already used by millions across the UK, and is hoped to be fully operational by autumn 2017.

“Free Wi-Fi connectivity is now a pre-requisite for any city looking to drive innovation and compete on a globe scale,” said Peter Karlstromer, Cisco SVP, global service provider, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia.

“The deployment with O2, and partnership with CTIL and the City of London, is a perfect example of the role that cities can play in connecting people. We are excited to continue to support the roll out of free Wi-Fi across London and ensure that next generation connectivity is accessible to everyone.”