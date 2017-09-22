O2 sales director and CDO leave the company

O2 has lost two of its most senior executives, both leaving the company with little warning.

Sales director Ben Dowd and chief digital officer (CDO), David Plumb have both left the company, the media reported this Friday.

Dowd has been at O2 for more than a decade, working as a UK sales director, a business director, a business sales director and a general manager for business sales. Plumb leaves the company after having spent five years as the CDO.

Before the company appoints new people for the position, Gareth Turpin and Oliver Potter will fill in the void. Turpin is the director of transformation and customer service, while Potter is the director of wholesale.

According to Mobile News Online, O2 didn’t say much about the movement. It just stated: “As of September 15, Ben Dowd, sales director and David Plumb, chief digital officer have stepped down from their roles on the executive committee of Telefónica UK and left the business.”

“We would like to thank them for their hard work over the years with us. For an interim period these positions will be filled internally. Gareth Turpin will take up the role of sales director and Oli Potter that of chief digital officer.”

“Turpin moves to the sales director role from director of transformation and customer service. Potter moves to the role of digital supremo from director of transformation and customer service.”

Image Credit: O2