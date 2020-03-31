Office 365 is becoming Microsoft 365

Microsoft has announced its productivity suite Office 365 is getting a facelift, as well as a few significant new features. As of April 21, the suite will also be referred to as Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Editor, the company's AI-enabled grammar and spelling checker will come to Outlook.com, as well as to Chrome and Edge, through respective extensions. While basic features will be free, advanced features, including style-refining suggestions, will be available to paying customers only.

Then, there is the new Family Safety app, designed to help family members keep tabs on one another. It will allow users to share their locations and manage screen time across devices, and can also notify members when an individual leaves home, work or school.

Although Skype remains the company's number one communications platform, it is also investing heavily into improving Microsoft Teams. New features include group chat, group video calls, as well as to-do-list and photo sharing.

Finally, Excel will sport a new budgeting tool to enable families to better track their expenses and manage budgets.

Microsoft 365 will cost $6.99 a month for a personal subscription, and $9.99 for a family subscription (up to six people).