Okta announces secure APIs, 2FA and new developer announcements

Okta has recently made three major announcements. First, it introduced a new developer product toolkit capabilities, allowing developers to add Okta’s identity-driven security solution to their own applications with ease.

This has been announced during Oktane, its user event in Las Vegas. New features include easy and secure authentication, rapid customization and branding, out-of-the-box workflows, as well as securing APIs that are exposed to third-party developers.

“Millions of new applications are built every year. Identity components like authentication and user management are required for every single one of these experiences – be it a web app like MGM Resorts International’s MLife website, a new SaaS product like the Adobe Creative Cloud, or a hot new consumer app like Heal,” said Todd McKinnon, Okta CEO and co-founder.

The second major announcement is that multi-factor authentication enhancements and two-factor authentication are now standard for all Okta customers.

““In today’s cloud and mobile world, we have more data, with more people, and in more locations than ever before – making credential harvesting the most fruitful tactic for today’s threat actors,” Yassir Abousselham, Chief Security Officer at Okta. “Identity is now the security team’s last control point because security can’t manage every single person, device and app; what they can control is who has access to information, and when.”

And finally, the third major announcement is that its Universal Directory Enhancements now enable every organisation to migrate from on-premises infrastructure.

“Now the Okta Identity Cloud offers developers and business leaders alike the tools they need to add secure, engaging and personalized customer experiences to whatever they’re building. So whether you’re innovating inside a giant retailer or a first-time entrepreneur creating the next AI bot, you can easily build enterprise-grade identity into your experience – and ultimately bring your ideas to market faster.”

