Okta: Why identity management is the challenge of our time

As security becomes even more of a concern for companies of all sizes, Okta has laid out its vision for the future of identity management.

Speaking at the company’s Oktane18 conference in Las Vegas today, Okta CEO and co-founder Todd McKinnon explained why solving identity is the, “challenge of our time."

“We believe that privacy and data security are individual rights, and that every organisation in the world should have the best technology available to protect their identities."

“Confidence in technology is being eroded. People are doubting technology, which is a real shame. There is a risk of missing out on technology and using it for good...identity is our responsibility."

"We have the platform, the connections, the ecosystem and the expertise to solve this."

Instincts

Oktane18 marks the first major event for the company since it went public last year, and McKinnon introduced a number of major partners alongside several new product announcements.

The likes of American Express, Box and Workplace by Facebook all took to the stage to outline their partnerships with Okta, signifying a strong future for the newly-liberated company.

McKinnon also revealed news of several product releases as Okta looked to extend its expertise in the enterprise security and identity management space.

This included a number of new tools that will allow businesses to eliminate passwords from the workplace, and a platform that offers API services free of charge to developers to make apps and websites more secure.

"When we started Okta, many people told us identity wasn't enough to start on...we've followed our instincts, and built a successful company."

"Our vision is to enable anyone to use any technology...we want you to use the technology that will make you successful.”