Older bosses are coping better with remote working

Remote working poses various different challenges, but a new report seems to suggest that those aged 55 and over are coping with the practice better than their younger peers.

A new report from ABBYY, based on a poll of 4,000 office workers, found that almost four in ten young managers (39 percent) have struggled to stay motivated for work. Among those aged 55+, only one in five reported the same problem.

Besides motivation problems, younger decision-makers are also having a hard time collaborating with their colleagues during the pandemic.

Business processes were also described as “exhausting and time-wasting”, with 85 percent of millennial executives saying processes “wasted their time”, compared to 20 percent among seniors.

ABBYY also discovered an “unsurprising” skepticism towards automation, with younger execs being 19 percent more likely to use digital workers and automation tools compared to seniors.

All this taken into account, businesses need to start investing in tools and lift the pressure of processes from millennial leaders’ shoulders, the report concludes. The current situation is taking its toll on their mental health, motivation and trust, making them more likely to take a role with a competitor.

“Understanding how technology can improve productivity and where it will have the most impact is crucial. Frustrating younger executives with mundane work processes that could be optimized with automation is detrimental to the future of the business,” said Neil Murphy, Global VP at ABBYY.

“Empowering your workers with the tools they need to be more efficient, make better decisions and feel supported is key to driving employee engagement and retention. This will help ensure your future boardroom is full of the best people."