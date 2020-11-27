One in 10 Black Friday emails may be malicious

Black Friday is upon us, and with it – scammers trying to take advantage of the fact that we're out there, looking for great deals. Vade Secure, a cybersecurity company specializing in email defence, says it has already spotted an uptick in the number of fraudulent emails containing the keyword Black Friday.

The trend kicked off last week, with the US seeing nine percent more fraudulent emails. In Europe, we’re up 15 percent. Scammers are mostly impersonating Amazon, Vade Secure claims, as the biggest chuck of these emails carry Amazon’s brand, but other brands are also being abused, mostly Lidl, Sephora and Target.

Vade Secure’s Chief Product & Services Officer, Adrien Gendre, says the biggest advantage consumers have lies in the fact that scam campaigns like this one can be predicted. Everyone should expect at least a couple of scam attempts in their inbox, which is why they should remain vigilant at all times.

“Seasonal threats of this nature can be predicted and monitored more easily than surprise attacks, so sysadmins should be aware of the surge in Black Friday email exploits,” Gendre says.

“The rise of online shopping and home working has created new vectors for attackers, so security professionals need to guard carefully against new threats as they emerge. The best way to defeat email threats is to use complementary layers of protection involving both tech and humans."