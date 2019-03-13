One in 10 UK businesses are at risk from cyber threats

One in every nine PCs around the business world are at risk of infection by a malicious software.

This is according to a new report by cybersecurity company Avast, which says businesses in Pakistan, Vietnam and China are at most risk, with one in every three PC having a realistic chance of infection. At the other end of the spectrum are the United States, the Netherlands and Ireland with a one in eleven chance.

The UK fares fairly well, with 10 per cent of business PCs at risk of malware.

Most vulnerable operating system is obviously Windows, but different versions of the OS have different stats. Windows 7 and Windows 10 are most at risk with a 11.12 per cent and a 10.95 per cent chance, respectively.

Windows 8 and Vista users follow, with a 9.38 per cent and 6.97 per cent chance.

The report also states that it's not the OS that's inherently vulnerable – it's the malpractice of not updating it on time. Nine per cent of all Windows 10 machines are out-of-date. Same goes for 15 per cent of Windows 7 machines.

“With the average cost of cybercrime to an organization now estimated to be $1.43 million, the financial and reputational fallout for an SMB after a successful cyberattack could be irrecoverable,” said Kevin Chapman, General Manager and Senior Vice President, Avast Business.

The full report can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/Sergey Nivens