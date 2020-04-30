One in five workers adopt new technology to support remote working

Many employees who have been forced to work from home due to the coronavirus are entirely unfamiliar with remote collaboration tools. This is according to a new report from work management platform Asana, which states that one in five employees are completely new to such solutions.

Polling more than 5,000 full-time employees from the UK, US, Australia, Germany and Japan, the firm found that almost two thirds of workers said they have used collaboration tools more since transitioning to remote work.

Meanwhile, more than half of those that use a work management platform reported increased productivity - compared to 35 percent of those that do not - and a third of users feel they are also receiving more support from managers.

Despite encouraging figures, working from home is not without its challenges. More than half of respondents reported not having a dedicated desk or computer - or even a reliable internet connection. Further, six in ten also reported working unusual hours.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has transformed how businesses operate, with the majority forced to transition to a remote working model with little preparation. With employees performing their roles from their domestic environment, security has become a much larger challenge.

Opportunist cybercriminals are capitalising on the lack of on-site IT support, doubling down on phishing and malware campaigns targeted at home workers.