One in six businesses unprepared for a data breach

A significant portion of organisations are ill-prepared for the event of a cyber attack, and four in ten have gone through such an event in the last 12 months.

This is according to a new report by BSI's Cybersecurity and Information Resiliance division.

The report states that a vast majority of organisations are worried about security (73 per cent) and that they are looking for solutions. However, one in six have no plan in place. A third conduct no type of cyber security testing. Almost two-thirds (59 per cent) are engaged in some form of end-user security awareness programs.

The biggest pitfalls for organisations include migrating to the cloud, as well as cloud security. Besides, Shadow IT continues being a pain in the neck. The report states that 68 per cent of respondents consider data loss as their main threat. They also entioned unauthorised applications, unauthorised devices, as well as data residency.

Commenting on the research, Stephen O’Boyle, Global Head of Cybersecurity and Information Resilience Services at BSI, said: “Training and education is essential when it comes to achieving information resilience and it’s reassuring to see that organizations are actively implementing awareness programmes in the workplace. However, being proactive about cybersecurity is a company’s best defence and it is unfortunate to see that one in six organizations are unprepared for a breach and that over a third of companies aren’t partaking in cybersecurity testing within their organization.”

