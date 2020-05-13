One in three ransomware attacks target business users

Of all the ransomware attacks that occured last year, a third targeted corporate users. This is according to a new report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, which states a total of 767,907 attacks were registered.

The report claims that WannaCry, a devastating ransomware that made headlines a few years back by disrupting some of the world’s largest corporations, is still the most common threat.

In 2019, it accounted for more than a fifth (21 percent) of all attacks and affected 164,433 users. GandGrab was the second largest malware family, with an 11 percent share, followed by ransomware family Stop, with four percent.

“Since the outbreak of WannaCry, cybercriminals have diversified their attack vectors to launch ransomware attacks. Their focus and attacks have become more targeted and moved to businesses, governmental and healthcare organisations where the information is critical, so as to demand for higher ransom," explained Craig Jones, Director at INTERPOL Cybercrime Directorate.

"Hospitals were the most vulnerable amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as those attacked have lost access to critical medical equipment and patient information," he added.

To mitigate against ransomware threats, Kaspersky has urged businesses to educate their employees on the dangers of phishing, as one of the most popular methods of distributing ransomware.