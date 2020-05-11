One third of businesses axe IT staff due to Covid-19 cost concerns

In a bid to survive the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses are cutting IT budgets and axing staff, according to a new report from Leonne International.

Based on a poll of 1,116 business decision-makers in the UK, US, France and Germany, the report states that more than a third (37 percent) of organisations have placed members of their IT team on furlough or made them redundant. At the same time, almost half (47 percent) froze IT budgets to give themselves breathing room during the pandemic.

However, these cuts have been made during a period of increased threat. More than four in ten (41 per cent) admitted their remote working practices aren’t in line with the General Data Protection Regulation, and almost half (45 percent) expect to suffer a data breach during the Covid-19 crisis.

A significant quantity of respondents (44 percent) also admitted to using an outdated version of Zoom, while half allowed staff members to purchase their own devices to work from more.

“It beggars belief that businesses are slashing IT staff at a time when digital skills are so critical for delivering effective remote working systems. It’s also worrying that such a high proportion of companies are allowing employees to share confidential company data on personal devices, using outdated apps as well as knowingly operating in breach of GDPR rules,” said Andy Harcup, VP EMEA at Absolute Software.

“With thousands of companies ordering brand new laptops and tablet computers to support remote working, it’s also crucial that that companies have the necessary cyber security systems in place to ensure every device using the company network is patched, encrypted and protected from outsider threats," he added.