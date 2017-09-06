Onecom and Vodafone team up to bring IoT to businesses

Onecom and Vodafone have signed a five-year deal aimed at expanding the choice of IoT services available to UK businesses.

According to Onecom’s press release, the two companies will jointly ‘develop, launch and manage’ a range of tools going forward. Onecom, a unified communications platform, will deploy Vodafone’s global IoT managed connectivity, platform and services, so businesses can use connected solutions within their organisations.

Onecom will also develop its own IoT services that will be boosted by Vodafone’s IoT connectivity and global platform.

Aaron Brown, chief operating officer at Onecom, noted that the company is committed to seeing IoT services as a major focus of growth for the next five years and beyond.

“This new partnership complements our strong relationship with Vodafone and enables us to realise our vision of making it simple for our business customers to deploy IoT technology across their organisations, giving them the edge over their competitors and opening up virtually endless possibilities in a connected world,” he said.

At the same time, Vodafone is delighted by the deal. Helen Freestone, the company's UK director of partners and alliances said: “Successful implementation of IoT services requires specialist knowledge and expertise to ensure that the people, places and processes connected to IoT technology maximise the benefits that adoption of this new technology can bring. Onecom and Vodafone have a proven track record of working together to achieve this for our customers, building on the success of our Unified Communications partnership.”

Onecom is headquartered in Hampshire and has 12 regional offices, including London, Leeds and Norwich. It manages more than 325,000 mobile connections.

Image source: Shutterstock/everything possible