Online hiring and recruitment is here to stay

While most organizations pulled the handbrake on hiring during the Covid-19 pandemic, some have turned to digital channels in search of new talent.

This is according to a new report from FutureLearn, based on a poll of 315 individuals, which states that four in five recruiters used at least one remote hiring technique during lockdown, with more than two thirds (69 percent) expecting to continue to do so in the future.

The remaining third felt they needed more training to adjust to the new way of working.

While hybrid models were popular among many organizations, more than half used nothing but remote hiring techniques – meaning absolutely no face-to-face contact with candidates.

Only 14 percent of recruiters believe they saw a reduction in the levels of unconscious bias through the hiring process, the report stated, adding that more than a third (37 percent) of recruiters found it more difficult to find the right talent this way.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed recruitment and onboarding processes online rapidly, and we are seeing companies adjust their practices to ensure staff are able to identify key talent and deliver a great candidate experience in a digital environment,” said Catalina Schveninger, Chief People Officer at FutureLearn.

“Many recruiters are finding it increasingly difficult to find the right talent, and the survey findings clearly demonstrate that a substantial portion of recruiters do not feel prepared and lack the necessary training to shift to the new ways of working.”