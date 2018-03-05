Online retail spending per visit is on the rise

Smartphone users in the US are spending more money and less time when visiting websites according to new data from Adobe Analytics.

Since 2015, the amount of money spent by mobile users when visiting online retail sites has increased by 27 per cent while at the same time the duration of their visits has declined by 10 per cent.

Consumers have grown more comfortable shopping from their mobile devices and this especially true when the experience is quick and relatively easy. Online retailers have been focusing on making their mobile sites faster and more intuitive which is why there has been an up tick in sales made from smartphones.

Desktop and tablet sales have also been on the rise but they have not seen as sharp of an increase as on smartphones.

Adobe predicts that the launch of 5G and improvements in mobile Internet speed will lead to a further increase in mobile sales that it believes could reach $12bn a year in 2021. However, currently mobile sales only account for 23 per cent of the $108bn online sales made during last year's holiday season.

Despite the fact that US smartphone users are spending less time at each website they visit, overall they are spending more time online. There has been a 90 per cent increase in mobile web visits in the US since 2015.

As more consumers have grown to depend on their smartphone as their primary computing device, businesses can capitalise on this opportunity by improving both the speed and the user interface of their mobile sites.

Image Credit: Thomas Vanhaecht / Pexels