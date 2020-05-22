Only a quarter of workers want to return to the office full-time

For some time now, experts have predicted the Covid-19 pandemic will transform the world of work - and the latest report from access management firm Okta appears to confirm that suspicion.

Based on a poll of more than 2,000 office workers in the UK, the report states that just a quarter want to return to the office full-time after the pandemic has subsided. One third (35 percent), meanwhile, would prefer a flexible arrangement combining periods at home and in the office.

Among the usual benefits, which include a better work-life balance, spending less time commuting and having more time to spend with family, workers have found remote working actually improves their productivity.

Respondents explained that flexible working arrangements have helped them become more focused, while others said they are more productive due to extra free time afforded them by the lack of a commute. Some also said working from home freed them of distractions associated with the office.

However, remote and flexible working is not without its challenges and some respondents have struggled with the technology necessary to support secure remote work.

Only a third were completely confident in their organisation’s security measures, and roughly half (57 percent) trusted their employer was “completely prepared” for a cyberattack.

“The idea of a shifted security perimeter is now everyone’s reality. Many organisations were forced to quickly spin up remote work environments and security tools to enable business continuity during this time. And while we’ve seen a lot of rapid success, for many this short-term firefighting approach isn’t sustainable” said Jesper Frederiksen, VP & GM of EMEA at Okta.

“As businesses look to securely enable a long-term remote workforce, they need a future-proof security framework, keeping their people, their data, and their infrastructure safe. That’s where zero trust comes in," he added.