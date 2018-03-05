Only a third of healthcare organisations have been safe from data breaches

Healthcare organisations are under constant and increasing cyber threat, according to new research.

Thales has released its 2018 Thales Data Threat Report, Healthcare Edition, and it says that less than a third of healthcare organisations, 30 per cent, have never been victims of a cyber attack. Out of the other 70 per cent, 39 per cent have been breached in the last year alone.

This represents a significant jump – 17 per cent, compared to the 2016 report.

All of this has made more than half (55 per cent) of healthcare organisations either ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ vulnerable to data breaches.

Organisations aren’t standing still, though. They are trying to tackle the issue by adding new technologies to their stacks, mostly cloud, big data, IoT and containers.

Almost all (93 per cent) are saying they are using these technologies with sensitive data.

“When it comes to data security, the global healthcare industry is increasingly under duress, which is why some of this year’s findings are so counterintuitive,” says Peter Galvin, chief strategy officer, Thales e-Security.

“For example, 63 per cent of global respondents are investing money in endpoint security, even though it offers little help in protecting data once perimeters have been breached. Data security spending needs to match healthcare’s reality – which is that of an industry embracing digitally transformative technologies – in the form of investments in encryption solutions offering protection to known and unknown sensitive data that has moved beyond the traditional four walls of the healthcare environment.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Ai825