Only five percent of organisations experiencing the benefits of cloud

Polled for a new report from Intel and Dell Technologies, just five percent of IT decision makers said their business has achieved a “meaningful level of consistency” across IT infrastructure, consisting of both on-premise environment and cloud solutions.

Many (64 percent) respondents said they plan to increase their spending on public cloud services, while others said they would continue developing on-premise infrastructure. The result is an increasingly complex IT operation that prevents businesses from capitalising on the benefits of cloud.

IT decision makers believe consistent IT infrastructure would make it easier for developers to push code to production, and reduce the number of security breaches and application outages by 30 percent.

Four in ten reported that their hybrid cloud initiatives have been effective at driving value for the organisation since achieving cloud management consistency.

Nine in ten claim achieving a level of consistency drives increased efficiency and simplified operations, as well as acceleration in time to market and increased pace of innovation.

“It’s great to see that more organisations are seeing the value in multi-cloud IT environments," said Nigel Moulton, Global Chief Technology Officer, Dell Technologies.

"However, with only five per cent having achieved cloud management consistency, a large proportion of organisations are still not experiencing the vast and lucrative benefits that this approach has to offer. It’s clear more must be done to align and simplify these hybrid environments," he added.