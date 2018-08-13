Only half of UK firms feel confident in their in-house cybersecurity

New research has revealed that only 56 per cent of UK firms believe they have sufficient cyber security skills in-house to deal with today's growing threats.

In its 10th annual Data Health Check survey, Databarracks questioned over 400 IT decision makers in the UK to better understand their views on a series of critical issues relating to their IT security and business continuity practices.

Back in 2016, 59 per cent of respondents said that they had invested in safeguards to help fight against cyber threats within the last 12 months. Now in 2018, this figure has risen to 67 per cent.

However, the types of safeguards organisations have invested in to protect themselves against cyber threats have changed dramatically in recent years. Two years ago, only 12 per cent of organisations confirmed that they had updated their cyber security policy in the past 12 months. In 2018, 26 per cent of those surveyed said they had done so.

Additionally cyber threat monitoring software is now used by 28 per cent of businesses compared to just 13 per cent of businesses in 2018.

Organisations are also hiring new employees to deal with today's cyber threats. The number of organisations that employed a Chief Security Information Officer jumped from 1 per cent in 2016 to 14 per cent in 2018.

Managing Director of Databarracks, Peter Groucutt provided further insight on the results of the survey, saying:

“Investment in cyber security safeguards, should translate to improved confidence but the findings show it is yet to make a significant difference. We are in the midst of a rapidly accelerating arms race. Organisations are desperately trying to match criminals, by working hard to improve knowledge, training and investment in security defences, but are clearly concerned about keeping pace. Importantly, organisations shouldn’t become disheartened. While confidence levels are not where we hoped, businesses are making positive strides and acting on the front-foot to fight back, which makes us optimistic for the future.”

