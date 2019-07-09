OpenText looks to open up the next generation of hybrid cloud

OpenText has revealed a number of new updates and tools as it looks to boost its Enterprise Information Management (EIM) offering.

Speaking at the opening keynote of the company’s OpenText Enterprise World event in Toronto, OpenText CEO and CTO Mark Barrenechea revealed a range of new additions to the companies EIM platform aimed at helping companies get the most out of their data.

“We're all information companies,” Barrenechea said, “cloud isn't just about moving faster, but it has to be the destination for innovation over the next ten years.”

Among the new additions are Core Signature, a digital signature tool that OpenText says can greatly speed up work processes across different environments.

Also revealed was Cloud Editions, allowing organisations to quickly deploy multi-cloud tools and services with great speed and flexibility than before, especially when it comes to EIM apps that let companies get even more insight out of their data.

“We see the cloud as the destination for innovation,” Barrenechea added, “we're moving beyond just being able to do it a little faster and less expensively...now a destination for innovation.”

Barrenechea also revealed OpenText will be moving to the “next level” of its partnership with Google Cloud. The company will now be using the latter’s Anthos hybrid platform to deploy and manage containerised EIM application workloads in a multi-cloud environment.

OpenText will also work with Google Cloud to develop disaster recovery services for customers running in the cloud, on-premises, and in hybrid cloud architectures, and utilise Google’s AI and machine learning services to create purpose-built solutions for specific industries.

“Customers are increasingly interested in moving critical EIM workloads to Google Cloud. We’re expanding our partnership with OpenText to help our joint customers migrate these workloads more quickly and effectively,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Google Cloud corporate vice president, global ecosystem.