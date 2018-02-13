Oracle boosts AI capabilities for data management and more

Oracle has announced a major expansion to the machine learning and autonomous features across nearly all its PaaS offerings.

The launch will remove labour from all of its Platform-as-a-Service products, hopefully wooing across AWS users in the process.

During the Oracle OpenWorld, company CTO Larry Ellison said Oracle is adding autonomous capabilities to data management, app development, analytics, integration, as well as security and systems management. Putting it quite descriptively, he said Oracle's autonomous offering is "out to pretty much every service we offer".

According to ZDNet, Oracle Cloud Platform executive VP for product development, Amit Zavery, said this offering will ‘remove labour from the equation’.

“Autonomous will cover horizontal elements at first since we have understanding across broader usage patterns," said Zavery. "The machine learning and algos under the covers will make configurations company specific."

Things like applying patches, tweaking and data integration will become automated, it was added.

"The future of tomorrow's successful enterprise IT organization is in full end-to-end automation," said Zavery. "We are weaving autonomous capabilities into the fabric of our cloud to help customers safeguard their systems, drive innovation, and deliver the ultimate competitive advantage."

"This allows administrators to free up their time... do things they were not able to do before. They will have to learn some new things beyond what they were doing before."

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock