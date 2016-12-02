Oracle donates $1.4 billion to computer sciences and digital skills learning in Europe

In an effort to foster increased digital literacy in Europe, Oracle has announced that it will donate $1.4 billion in both direct and 'in-kind' support to ensure the continuation of computer sciences and skills in the region. These funds are part of a larger $3.3 billion worldwide initiative by the company to guarantee that in the future there will be enough skilled digital workers.

Oracle plans to use its donation to train 1,000 European people to use CS, Java and Database to a high-enough degree that they will be able to teach others to do the same. Over a three year period, the company will open 1,000 educational institutions called Oracle Academies in the region to accomplish this task.

The vice president of Oracle Academy, Alisson Derbenwick Miller, offered further details on Oracle's plans, saying: “At Oracle, we are thrilled to inspire and engage students from all different parts of the world in computer science. Earlier this year, Oracle made significant commitments to the White House's CS for All and Let Girls Learn initiatives. Today's announcement continues our momentum to advance digital education and increase diversity in technology fields globally.”

Oracle's announcement coincides with the launch of the European Commission and DIGITAL EUROPE's Digital Skills and Jobs Coalition which shares many of the same goals. John Higgins, the director general at DIGITAL EUROPE, highlighted the need for skilled digital workers in the region, saying: “Digitally skilled professionals are critical to Europe's competitiveness and capacity for innovation.

“Over the last ten years, we've seen the demand for workers with computer science and coding skills grow by four percent each year. Oracle's efforts to bring computer science into classrooms across the European Union will help strengthen our digital economy.”

Image Credit: Josefkubes / Shutterstock