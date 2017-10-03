Oracle expands AI reach through cloud apps

Following the introduction of “adaptive intelligence” earlier this year, designed to improve customer experience (CX), Oracle has now introduced a new offering that builds on that idea.

During the Oracle OpenWorld event, the company announced that it will be adding its AI-powered capabilities to the bulk of its cloud applications, including Enterprise Resource Planning Cloud, Human Capital Management Cloud, Supply Chain Management Cloud, as well as the Oracle Customer Experience Cloud applications.

Similar to what Salesforce has done with its Einstein, Oracle will be looking to help its clients make better use of both customer and business data.

"We have the broadest suite of cloud applications -- it's not just CX, HR or ERP, but we have all these capabilities," Jack Berkowitz, VP of products and data science for Oracle's Adaptive Intelligence program. For a customer using multiple Oracle clouds, he said, "we can provide AI and machine learning that bridges those applications, not just within those specific use cases."

Oracle has also introduced a number of improvements to its cloud apps. The HCM Cloud now has new products like the Recruiting Cloud, helping recruiters and job hunters. Then, there’s the Workforce Health and Safety Incident Management Tool, whose name is fairly self-explanatory. At the same time, the ERP Cloud is getting new features for procurement, portfolio management, finance or performance management.

