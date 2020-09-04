Oracle loses another JEDI contract appeal

For the third time, Oracle has lost an appeal against the outcome of the JEDI cloud contract procurement process.

According to TechCrunch, a US Court of Appeals rejected the company’s latest complaint, which was based on the belief the contract should not have been awarded to a single vendor.

Oracle also argued that a conflict of interest was at play, because the individual who authored the requirements for the Department of Defense (DoD) was a former employee of Amazon, which also competed for the contract.

“The court addressed the question whether the contracting officer had properly assessed the impact of the conflicts on the procurement and found that she had,” according to the verdict.

The court also found that Oracle’s case was undermined in some areas because it did not meet certain basic contractual criteria, while the DoD was found not to have violated procurement rules.

JEDI, or Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, is a multi-billion-dollar cloud contract awarded to Microsoft by the Pentagon. As per the agreement, Microsoft will provide cloud-based computing and storage services, designed to modernize IT infrastructure at the Pentagon.

The software giant won the contract last October after a lengthy procurement process, beating out Oracle, IBM and Amazon.

Oracle's appeals aside, a separate challenge filed by Amazon has resulted in the contract being placed on hold, pending further investigation.