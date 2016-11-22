Oracle shopping spree continues with Dyn acquisition

Oracle is showing no desire to slow down it's spending spree after announcing the acquisition of DNS provider Dyn for an undisclosed sum.

The timing of the deal has raised a few eyebrows as - although Dyn powers some of the biggest sites in the world such as Netflix, Twitter and Spotify - in October it was hit by a DDoS attack which took several of its big-name clients offline.

But it appears that this has not discouraged Oracle, with TechCrunch reporting that the enterprise services giant plans to integrate Dyn's DNS solution into its cloud platform to add to its IaaS and PaaS offerings.

Thomas Kurian, President of product development at Oracle said in a statement: “Oracle already offers enterprise-class IaaS and PaaS for companies building and running Internet applications and cloud services. Dyn’s immensely scalable and global DNS is a critical core component and a natural extension to our cloud computing platform.”

In a letter to customers and partners, Kurian didn't mention Dyn's October cyber attack, instead highlighting the merits of the platform and highlighting how it “monitors, controls, and optimises Internet applications and cloud services to deliver faster access, reduced page load times, and higher end-user satisfaction.”

Kyle York, Dyn's chief strategy officer, said: “Oracle cloud customers will have unique access to Internet performance information that will help them optimise infrastructure costs, maximise application and website-driven revenue, and manage risk. We are excited to join Oracle and bring even more value to our customers as part of Oracle’s cloud computing platform.”

This deal with Dyn adds to Oracle's recent purchases of cloud-based applications firm LogFire and cloud access security broker Palerra, along with the completion of its £7 billion Netsuite acquisition.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock