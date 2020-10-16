Oracle's high-performance Exadata X8M database platform goes live

The new generation of Oracle's Exadata Cloud Service is now generally available, the company has announced. Now based on the Exadata X8M platform, the new offering is available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The company promises “breakthrough performance, scale and elasticity”, enabling Exadata Cloud Service X8M to run applications that require multiple workloads and data types in a single converged Oracle Database.

Exadata X8M, the new platform for Exadata Cloud Service, comes with Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) from databases to Intel Optane Persistent Memory in smart storage servers, completely bypassing the OS, IO and network software stacks.

Oracle claims this results in 2.5 higher transaction processing IOs and 10x better IO latency, compared to the previous Exadata Cloud Service release. Oracle also said its database IOs are significantly faster than what the competition has to offer.

“As an increasing number of organizations shift their important workloads to the cloud, they have found that many cloud databases have performance, availability and scaling limitations,” said Juan Loaiza, EVP, Mission-Critical Database Technologies at Oracle.

“With today’s announcement, Oracle enables customers to run any business-critical database workload—including the largest and most compute and memory-intensive workloads—with dramatically faster performance, higher scalability and elasticity, and lower costs than any other cloud provider. The new generation of Oracle’s Exadata Cloud Service is based on the proven Exadata platform that is already in use by 86 percent of the Fortune Global 100 to run their most demanding workloads.”

The service has launched in 26 global cloud regions, as well as the Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer.