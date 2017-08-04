Oracle's SaaS platform gets major facelift

Oracle has announced several new upgrades to some of its most popular cloud applications.

The company says that the releases will help organisations everywhere ‘grow faster, differentiate from competitors and better serve their customers’.

The latest release offers new features across Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud, Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite, Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud and Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud.

The company also says all Oracle Cloud Apps have gotten an enhanced user experience through personalisation, offering improvements to productivity, insights and collaboration.

Thus, the Oracle SCM Cloud aims at improving the supply chain. Oracle CX Cloud Suite was built to help organisations improve on customer experience management and business transformation initiatives.

Oracle ERP Cloud is a financial platform, while Oracle HCM Cloud offers modern HR technologies.

“We are committed to helping organizations of all sizes transform critical business functions to drive their growth and stay competitive,” said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle.

“With the latest release of Oracle Cloud Applications, we are introducing hundreds of new innovations. The latest updates include major enhancements to our supply chain management suite that will help customers create intelligent, connected, and customer-centric supply chains. In addition, we are introducing a brand new solution that enriches the customer experience by bridging the gap between sales and customer service. The new release also includes further advancements to the user experience and customer-driven changes for human resources and finance.”

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock