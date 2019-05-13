Orange snaps up SecureLink

French telecom giant Orange has announced a €515m ($577m) deal to buy cybersecurity firm SecureLink.

The acquisition will help to establish Orange as a leader in the European cybersecurity industry, the company says, with on-the-ground presences in eight European countries representing 75 per cent of the industry.

Orange says we’re witnessing speedy growth of the European cybersecurity market, and with these new acquisitions, it will be able to address the ‘increasingly complex’ security needs that today’s customers have.

SecureLink was founded in the Netherlands back in 2003. It builds enterprise solutions for secure remote access to desktops and corporate networks. It also offers consultancy, maintenance and managed detection and response. The company reported revenue of $278.5m for the fiscal year of 2018, and has offices in Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Denmark and Norway.

“Cybersecurity is a growing priority for companies of all sizes, and we believe the two most important success factors are Scale and Proximity,” says said Hugues Foulon, Executive Director of Cybersecurity at Orange.

“Scale because today's threats are global, complex, and require matching protection capabilities. Proximity because in the global IT world, you want a trusted local partner to secure your most strategic assets.”

These two acquisitions allow Orange the status of the ‘go-to defence specialist’, he adds.

Image source: Shutterstock/jijomathaidesigners