Organisations reluctant to accept AR

Businesses are reluctant to accept augmented reality, a new survey by ISACA has shown. The main reasons for this reserved stance is that they don’t believe the benefits are bigger than the risks of implementing the new technology. The findings were published in ISACA’s new report, entitled IT Risk/Reward Barometer, which polled 363 UK professionals. Less than a fifth (18 per cent) currently believe the benefits of AR are bigger than the risks, and 40 per cent have said that both organisations and consumers should be ‘very concerned’ about the privacy risks that go with the implementation of augmented reality tech. The biggest fear is ‘virtual graffiti’, according to 54 per cent of respondents.

They feel the UK consumers are vulnerable to such attacks, and currently just 3 per cent of tech pros have means of monitoring such behaviour. More than three quarters (76 per cent) of consumers believe that the IoT/AR combo can make their devices more vulnerable to breaches.

“Enterprises need to work on being agile and applying sound measures around governance, security and risk management to fully realise the benefits of these technology advances. Proactive monitoring for malicious activity like virtual graffiti and data breaches is critical for businesses to gain the full value of new technologies while mitigating risk,” said Christos Dimitriadis, Ph.D. CISA, CISM, CRISC, chair of ISACA’s Board of Directors and group director of Information Security for INTRALOT.

The full report can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/Ahmet Misirligul