Organisations shifting IoT deployments to private networks over security concerns

Many organisations that employ Internet of Things (IoT) solutions are moving devices to private networks in order to safeguard against cyberattacks and data breaches.

This is according to a new report from telecoms company Syniverse, based on a poll of 200 enterprise executives, which states that half of businesses have removed IoT devices from the public internet over concerns about malware and data theft.

Half of respondents, however, also admitted to having no dedicated team, process or policy in place for IoT cybersecurity.

Integration problems also rank among the top IoT-related concerns, with 44 percent of respondents reporting challenges around integration with legacy and IT networks. Integration with business processes is also creating headaches for 40 percent of businesses.

Different industries also reported unique IoT-centric challenges, to which vendors must be attuned in order to support each business appropriately.

“Since security ranks high on the list of enterprises’ IoT concerns, providing technical solutions, consulting services and transparent approaches to IoT security will be key if enterprises are to more fully embrace IoT,” the report concludes.