Organisations struggling to embrace real-time communication with consumers

If you want to increase revenue, you might want to consider engaging with your customers in real-time. This is the conclusion of a new report by analytics experts SAS.

According to The Age Of Now report, 60 per cent of UK organisations agree that engaging with customers in real-time can deliver an increase in revenue anywhere from 10 to 40 per cent.

However, in order to be able to have real-time customer engagement, businesses need to gather relevant personal data on their customers, and as things stand now – they’re only gathering a third of it.

A quarter (25 per cent) of that data is being used in segmentation for real-time customer engagement.

The report also says that 16 per cent of organisations in the UK are capable of adjusting their marketing communication in real-time, depending on customer behaviour.

For 17 per cent, it would take a few hours, and 25 per cent – a day.

Only a quarter would retract communication in case of an unexpected socio-political events. A third thinks they’d be able to switch communication channels to react to customer behaviour or external events.

“The Age of Now is dividing consumer-facing organisations. There is a small segment of organisations leading the charge to capture the imagination and needs of consumers,” commented Tiffany Carpenter, Head of Customer Intelligence at SAS UK & Ireland. “But most organisations are struggling to embrace real time. As consumers become ever more demanding of personalised experiences, organisations must bridge the gap by truly harnessing real-time customer engagement strategies. The strive for real-time communication is really focused on delivering at the right time.”

Image source: Shutterstock/violetkaipa