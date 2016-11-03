Organisations struggling to put IoT data to use

It is not easy for companies to maximise their Internet of Things (IoT) potential, a new report by app development platform, KnowledgeKube says. According to the report, conducted with senior decision makers at the IoT Show Asia 2016, there are ‘significant challenges’ standing in the way.

A fifth (20 per cent) said they did not have the needed physical access to IoT data. This result is in contrast to 70 per cent saying IoT is either ‘important’ or ‘very important’ to their business.

Almost half of respondents have said that they had no process to deliver apps, based on the IoT data gathered. Other important barriers to the proper use of IoT data were identified as cost and risk, long timescales and a lack of IT skills.

“Research at the IoT show highlighted the importance of a move towards an open data culture and a greater ability to use that data,” said Peter Robbins, managing director at Mercato Solutions – creators of KnowledgeKube.

“Being able to access publicly available information, such as intelligent transport data, opens up the possibility of organisations using information in new ways, coming up with solutions that may not have been thought of before. IoT is a data goldmine, but without the ability to gather, or act on it, businesses are no better off. To make IoT projects viable, organisations need to be able to manage information by creating bespoke applications faster, and therefore cheaper, than traditional methods.”

“The emergence of low-code application platforms has made this possible. These self-service rapid application development platforms are allowing all users – with or without an IT background – to test ideas, preview and deploy web and mobile apps quicker than ever before.”

