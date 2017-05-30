Organisations unable to fully utilise Office 365 due to poor connectivity

The advantages of Office 365 are being hindered by poor connectivity, bandwidth and latency issues, according to new reports coming out of Zscaler.

As it turns out, Office 365 is a great service with many benefits which businesses all over the UK are very well aware of. However, due to issues with connectivity and latency, many organisations can't take full advantage of the service.

According to Zscaler, almost two thirds (64 per cent) have reported network and cost issues. More than half (58 per cent) had to increase their bandwidth, while 65 per cent upgraded their firewalls as they prepared to deploy Office 365. After deployment, 70 per cent said latency was a consistent, weekly issue.

With 45 per cent unable to access critical business material after deployment, Zscaler says user experience is severely plagued.

As a result, 70 per cent have started looking for new ways to implement direct internet connections for intelligent bandwidth allocation.

At least they’re not giving up on Cloud.

“Through their own experiences, organisations are finding out that they simply cannot run a cloud application of the magnitude of Office 365 on legacy architecture,” said Punit Minocha, vice president of business development for Zscaler. “To fully leverage the power of Office 365, a majority of organisations are looking to transform their networks from traditional hub-and-spoke implementations to ones that securely access the Internet directly from branch offices. “

Full report, together with recommendations, can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock