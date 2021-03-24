Organizations upskilling IT staff to deal with security threats

Every day, cyberatacks and growing in complexity and scale. To mitigate these threats, enterprises everywhere are investing increasing sums in upskilling their IT security teams.

This is according to a new report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, which states that almost half (41 percent) of enterprises want to improve the expertize of their in-house specialists. As a matter of fact, this is the second biggest motivator for increasing IT security budget.

Almost three in four (71 percent) of businesses said they expect investment in IT to grow within the next three years.

The pandemic has been a major catalyst for digital transformation, with businesses of all shapes and sizes rushing to adopt new tools and technologies. These solutions helped ensure business continuity and meet their customers' needs online.

ITProPortal needs you! We're looking at how our readers use VPN for a forthcoming in-depth report. We'd love to hear your thoughts in the survey below. It won't take more than 60 seconds of your time. >> Click here to start the survey in a new window<<

However, where people go, criminals soon follow. Organizations are now under even greater threat of hacks and data breaches, which can result in fines and loss of customer trust.

Protecting the digital frontier has never been more important and it’s the IT department that’s on the front lines. The need to tackle dozens of security notifications a day (many of which are false positives) is seen as their biggest productivity killer and the reason many IT experts are stressed and overworked.

The skills gap is also proving to be a major issue, as many organizations struggle to find enough properly skilled professionals to maintain a strong cybersecurity posture.