OS migration is still a major headache for many companies

According to a new report from SolarWinds, operating system migration remains a major headache for organisations.

In this respect, IT decision makers are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

On one hand, their organisations are using outdated operating systems, vulnerable to cyberthreats. On the other hand, migrating to newer and more secure operating systems is a painstaking task, and migration could involve significant downtime.

According to the report, almost four in five IT professionals (78 per cent) experience compatibility issues when migrating to a newer operating system.

Other struggles include downtime and disruption, the cost of migration, other priorities, underestimating the consequences of not migrating, lack of proper hardware and complexity issues.

In general, the benefits of upgrading to Windows 10 from the previous iteration are well understood.

Almost all respondents agreed that upgrading to the latest OS is important to their organisation’s security strategy. Nine in ten (89 per cent) agree that it’s necessary if a business is to comply with regulation.

Although it’s “heartening” to see most businesses migrate, compatibility issues are still “troublesome," according to Tim Brown, VP of Security at SolarWinds.

“It’s vital that these issues don’t leave parts of the business behind and at risk. However, these periods of migration when an OS is reaching EOL are the ideal time to review applications in use, and audit these to improve the security of the environment,” he added.