Our meetings are stuck in the nineties

Digital technology for meetings is yet to touch organisations, which seem to be stuck in the 90's, a new report by eShare suggests. More than half (59 per cent) of polled senior business executives admitted to still hand writing notes during meetings, only to later type them and hand them out to their coworkers.

Three quarters receive email agendas via email, and 70 per cent use that same email to change the agenda, if necessary. Just two per cent use meeting management software, and seven per cent use paper to share meeting agendas.

“So many businesses talk about digital transformation, yet when it comes to meetings, a great number still rely on a technology that is at least 20 years old,” said Alister Esam, CEO, eShare.

“We are all aware how annoying, intrusive and unproductive email can be, and this is even more so when there are lots of unnecessary emails about meeting agendas flying about. There are many smarter options for meetings that are more collaborative and efficient and it is strange that many board meetings are still so old-fashioned.”

First the documents for meetings get shared, and 58 per cent said the attendees must come to the meeting with the correct information. Four per cent said they bring printed materials to meetings, and five per cent used SharePoint, Office 365 or a shared folder.

“Sharing information ahead of a board meeting should be simple, and should allow the attendee to easily bring the correct information on a tablet or mobile device of their own choosing,” he added.

“Many people use a tablet in business in 2016 and using them for this purpose makes it easier to annotate documents, share content and ensure that everyone has the right documents in front of them for the meeting.”

