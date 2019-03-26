Over 10.5 billion malware attacks detected in 2018

The number of cyberattacks escalated last year to top 10.5bn incidents attacks, new research has found.

According to a report by SonicWall based on intel harvested from more than a million sensors placed worldwide, says 10.52 billion malware attacks were registered in 2018, and that hackers are also employing more targeted attacks.

The report claims that processor vulnerabilities are the hottest topic nowadays, calling it a ‘growing security concern for both software and hardware technologies”, with unprecedented ramifications.

It says it identified almost 75,000 new attacks this year, attacks which were ‘new unique and complex’ at a level that they were without a signature and included multiple side-channel attacks, as well.

Businesses are becoming more aware of the growing threat, and are building stronger defences. This forces hackers for new and innovative approaches, which is why it was uncovered that almost a fifth (19.2 per cent) of all attacks used non-standard ports – an eight per cent increase Y-o-Y.

“Cyber perpetrators are not letting up in their relentless pursuit to illegally obtain data, valuable information and intellectual property,” said Bill Conner, President and CEO, SonicWall. “We must be unyielding in this cyber arms race. Sharing vital threat information with our customers and partners provides them a tactical advantage. But it’s also important to arm those at the forefront of this battle with this intelligence, promote global awareness of the threat landscape and continue to facilitate important dialogue around today’s most prevalent cyber threats.”

Firewalls and single-engine sandboxes are being circumvented through PDF and Office files, with SonicWall discovering 47,000 tainted PDF files and almost 51,000 tainted Office files last year.

Image Credit: B-lay